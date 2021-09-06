Sun (New) (SUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.21 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $192.12 million and $35.21 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00066426 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00068209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00207284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

