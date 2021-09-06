Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $590.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $580.00 to $590.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.91. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.