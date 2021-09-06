SVF Investment Corp. 3’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th (NASDAQ:SVFC)

SVF Investment Corp. 3’s (NASDAQ:SVFC) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. SVF Investment Corp. 3 had issued 28,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $280,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of SVF Investment Corp. 3’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.74 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

