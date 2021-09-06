Swerve (SWRV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.65 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Swerve has a market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $61.65 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00144022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00771935 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,024,949 coins and its circulating supply is 14,865,478 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

