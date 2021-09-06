Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,596 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Allegion worth $51,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $148.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.96. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.95.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.