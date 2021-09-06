Swiss National Bank Buys 35,038 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of BorgWarner worth $47,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.