Swiss National Bank Has $49.96 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,021 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $49,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 19.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

