Swiss National Bank Purchases 107,700 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $46,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.