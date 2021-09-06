Swiss National Bank Purchases 119,070 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,070 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $56,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.