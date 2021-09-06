Swiss National Bank Sells 241,725 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,725 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of The J. M. Smucker worth $57,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $120.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

