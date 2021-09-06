Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

