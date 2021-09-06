Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $26.67 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $548.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,701 shares of company stock worth $4,442,525 over the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,927,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

