TD Securities Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$6.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

TSE:AAV opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.30.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last three months.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

