Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

