Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of TM17 stock remained flat at $GBX 800 ($10.45) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,755. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 791.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 747.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

