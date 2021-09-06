TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post sales of $66.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.39. 210,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

