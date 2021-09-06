Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Trading Up 27.2%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)’s share price was up 27.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

Tecsys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

