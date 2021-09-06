Telemus Capital LLC Buys 912 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xylem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

NYSE XYL opened at $137.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

