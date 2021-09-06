Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

