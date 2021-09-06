Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

