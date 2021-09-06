Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

