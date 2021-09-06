Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

DHR stock opened at $332.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.63. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

