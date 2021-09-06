Telemus Capital LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

NYSE EQR opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

