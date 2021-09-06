Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,646,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after acquiring an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

