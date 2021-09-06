Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $50.97 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.