Telemus Capital LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

