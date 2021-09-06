Telemus Capital LLC Sells 9,731 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

SUI opened at $209.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

