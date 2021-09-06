Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

