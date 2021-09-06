Telos One Day Volume Reaches $6.45 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $226.46 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001333 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

