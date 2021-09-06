Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $130,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

