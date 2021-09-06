Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 66.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $185.61. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

