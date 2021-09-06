Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Semtech by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

