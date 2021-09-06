Teza Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $98,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $969.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.