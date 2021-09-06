Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN opened at $139.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

