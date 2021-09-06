Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,428 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $3,066,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 585,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $174.93 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

