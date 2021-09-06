Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $130,481,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.