The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock opened at $218.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.85. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

