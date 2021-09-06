The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. The Clorox posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.80. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.