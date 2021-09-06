The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. The Clorox posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.80. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.