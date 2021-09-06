The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 1.15% of The Cooper Companies worth $224,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $455.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,505. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.94 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

