The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $476.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $444.00 to $476.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

NYSE:COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.38. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $311.94 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

