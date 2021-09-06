The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 35,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 35.1% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 40,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 17.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 552,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $97,032,000 after buying an additional 80,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.66. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

