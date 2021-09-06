Thisoption (TONS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 189.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $325,468.15 and $15.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00209360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.52 or 0.07522002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.88 or 1.00015850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00962846 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

