Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,714.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,427.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

