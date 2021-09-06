Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $121,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

