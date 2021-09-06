Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 12,089 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $34,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $244.02. The stock had a trading volume of 242,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.72 and a 200 day moving average of $199.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

