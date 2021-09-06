Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 301,641 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,641 shares during the quarter. DISH Network comprises 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $79,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

