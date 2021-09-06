Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 169,713 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $53,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 601.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,236,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.