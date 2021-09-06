Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.