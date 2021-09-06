thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

