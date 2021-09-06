Tixl (TXL) Trading Up 108.1% This Week

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Tixl has a total market cap of $25.78 million and approximately $426,141.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tixl has traded 108.1% higher against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

